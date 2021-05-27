The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, isolated after testing positive for Covid

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has given positive in Covid-19 test, to which he underwent this Thursday afternoon following the established protocol, after learning the positive from a person with whom he had close contact on Monday.

This has been announced by the Autonomous Administration, which indicates in a statement that the president, who so far has not shown any symptoms of the disease, is well and will remain in home isolation until June 3, the date on which ten days have passed since close contact.

This situation, continues the Board, “does not alter his functions as president”, so will work from home “exercising its management responsibilities”. However, “as is required”, Moreno’s institutional public agenda has been suspended, as well as his face-to-face meetings.

Both the planned work meetings and the Governing Council next Tuesday and the High Impact Public Health Alerts Council, known as the expert committee on Wednesday the 2nd, He will preside over them electronically from his home.

Moreno himself, through his Twitter account, confirmed the news and explained that “for now, fortunately” he is not having symptoms. In addition to “thanking” those who have cared about him, the popular has wanted send a “caution” message and he stressed that it was just now, “when I was going to get vaccinated next week”, when he was infected.