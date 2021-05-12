The President of the German Federation announces his resignation

05/11/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

The president of the German Football Federation (DFB), Fritz Keller, announced today that he will resign, after a long meeting of the leadership of the organism in which an almost complete renovation is coming.

There had been strong tensions between Keller, Vice President Rainer Koch, and Secretary General Friedrich Curtiuos.

The climax came at a meeting a few days ago where Keller insulted Koch by comparing him to Nazi judge Rolf Freisler, responsible for numerous death sentences to opponents during National Socialism.

Since then the pressure on Keller had increased, although Keller, who later apologized, said on several occasions that he would not resign.

Now, according to a statement from the DFB, Keller announced that he will resign on Monday, following a session of the body’s Sports Court.

Then, according to the same statement, Curtius’ contract as general secretary will be terminated.

The two vice presidents, Koch and Peter Peters, will continue until the next elections that will take place in early 2022 and will form an interim two-headed presidency.

However, Koch will not stand for re-election in the 2022 election.