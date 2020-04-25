While most national and international bodies continue to prepare for the resumption of football on the fringes of the coronavirus epidemic, the Ecuadorian Federation has taken the opportunity to restructure itself.

This Friday, the FEF thus announced the departure of its president Francisco Egas because of “constant violations” of the statuary rules and decisions too often taken unilaterally without taking into account the opinion of the board of directors. Demoted to third place in the Federation, Francisco Egas sees Jaime Estrada, his former vice-president, succeed him.

>> Sport facing the coronavirus, the latest live news

A fortune to recruit Cruyff

The former president is notably accused of having exploded the budget planned for the recruitment of a new coach. Despite four million dollars (3.7 million euros) available, Francisco Egas finally spent a lot more to convince Jordi Cruyff to take the reins of the national team last January.

“Our surprise was to learn that the decision of the board of directors had not been respected, indicates the resolution of the board of directors ruling on the future of the Federation. The amount of the contracts amounted to almost six million dollars (5.5 M €). “

Zero match for Cruyff and no salary reduction

The FEF has made a big financial effort to recruit the son of Johan Cruyff and associate the Spanish Antonio Cordon as sports director. The two men must allow the Ecuadorian selection to aim for a qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

But with the cancellation of international matches by FIFA due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Dutch technician has still not managed a single match and has returned to Spain since March.

It is also from his Iberian residence that the former Barça and Manchester United player learned of a reduction in his salary by 70%. Announced by Francisco Egas, this measure would however be false according to the Federation.

“The only thing they have accepted is a restructuring in the flow of their salary payments, said the resolution released on Friday, not an adjustment to their wages.” A final inaccuracy which therefore contributed to precipitating the sidelining of the former president.