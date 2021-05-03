The president of the company founded by Elon Musk resigns

Elon Musk lost an important man in his current business fanfare. Max Hodak confirmed over the weekend his departure as president of Neuralink, a company co-founded with the current leader of Tesla and SpaceX.

The announcement was made by Hodak himself through his Twitter account. Anyway, the message was brief and did not explain the reasons behind his departure. Some personal news: I am no longer on Neuralink (for a few weeks). I learned a lot there and I am still a great entertainer for the company! Go ahead for new things, “he published.

Some personal news: I am no longer at Neuralink (as of a few weeks ago). I learned a ton there and remain a huge cheerleader for the company! Onward to new things. – Max Hodak (@max_hodak) May 1, 2021

With this news, Neuralink loses one of its most important executives and an important question is opened: Who will replace him? Elon Musk has experience taking over running the companies he co-founded, but has yet to publicly address Hodak’s departure.

The resignation of the president of Neuralink again puts the magnifying glass on the internal management of the company. In August 2020, a Stat News report referred to the firm’s convulsive handling of the insider. Former employees spoke about a “chaotic internal culture” and remarked that at that time only three of the eight founding scientists remained.

Meanwhile, Neuralink sets out to revolutionize the study of the brain.

Although the company’s projects are not received 100% positively by the scientific community, everything that bears the Elon Musk name is synonymous with innovation. Neuralink has set out to walk a path in which it hopes to unite the human brain and machines. Even these interfaces have already begun to be tested.

At the beginning of April, the company released a video of a macaque “mentally” playing a game of ‘Pong’ thanks to a Neuralink implant. But the advances are intended to go much further.

Elon Musk himself has stated that Neuralink’s first product will allow people with paralysis to control their smartphones with their minds. And they could do it faster than someone who uses their thumbs. If this is achieved, it will be to completely revolutionize the concept of medicine that we know today.

First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

However, Musk’s claims regarding Neuralink have not been without objection from specialists. The blog Technology Review, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), defined the company as a “theater of neurosciences”, and assured that behind the implant are many “hard-to-keep promises”.

For now, and beyond the successes, the mistakes, the praises and the criticisms, Neuralink will have to get down to work to get a new president.

