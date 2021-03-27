The president of the CNMV predicts “the largest reallocation of investment portfolios in history”

Related news

The market dynamics have changed with agility in recent times due to the introduction of new assets such as cryptocurrencies, platforms such as social networks and strategies such as sustainability. Therefore, the president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, foresees “the largest reallocation of investment portfolios in the history of our markets”.

In his opinion, this turnaround has its epicenter in the impact investing boom. This was underlined in his opening speech at the closing session of the Symposium of the Observatory of Finance. A meeting organized by Invertia on its first anniversary within EL ESPAÑOL, which this week has brought together the main players in the financial sector.

Rodrigo Buenaventura, president of the National Securities Market Commission

Buenaventura highlighted that “the unstoppable transformation introduced by sustainability will force the reprint of financial economics manualsInstead of referring to the concept of profitability-risk, the president of the CNMV has pointed out that they will surely have to introduce “the profitability-risk-impact trinomial.” He has shown himself so convinced of this that he considers what happened up to date is “just the beginning” of what is to come.

Encourage IPOs

In this sense, the first sword of the Spanish supervisor has defended the need to “have a clear regulatory framework that avoid fraud or so-called greenwashing practices“In addition, he has advanced that the institution will improve its Sustainable Finance portal to offer more information and gain the ability to interact with the market.

Faced with all these changes, Buenaventura has indicated that to the three objectives that the law assigns to them – protection of investors, transparency of information and orderly functioning of the markets – is added “Markets become one of the tools that promote sustainable and digital economic recovery”. Along these lines, the president has already advanced that this year there will surely be a record number of debuts on the Spanish stock market.

In this task of attracting companies to the parquet as a financing formula, “especially SMEs”, the first sword of the Spanish supervisor has pointed towards the path of “collective investment vehicles”, among which would be placed the SPAC to which the institution has been open.

In the supervisor’s view, these tools “could be encouraged from European regulation” by provide benefits such as a “professional analysis” and its contribution to “the professionalization of its management through activism.”

Algorithms to monitor

Regarding the emergence of new technologies, Buenaventura has pointed to challenges such as robotization, blockchain and tokenization, which “are bringing changes to the market, to supervisors, companies and investors, who now require more training.” Along these lines, in addition to the forthcoming European applicable regulations (MiCA and DORA), it has advanced that the CNMV plans to have “increased use of algorithms for supervision”.

It will not be so for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, which for the moment will remain outside the scope of action of the CNMV beyond the monitoring of its advertising, especially when it is presented as an investment. The president of the institution alluded to his recent warnings about these assets and later pointed out that, in his view, “it is important to act quickly in their regulation, but it is more important to get it right.”

Retail speculation

Buenaventura has recognized that many of those who invest in bitcoin or join speculative block movements are retailers who are on social networks and platforms that “we will not be able to reach through official communications or speeches”. For this reason, he explained that although the supervisor cannot remain oblivious to these tendencies, “social networks cannot be blamed for possible abusive practices.”

In this sense, and in direct reference to events such as the ‘GameStop case’ in the US, the president of the CNMV has indicated that “the regulations do not contemplate the violation of thought”. In other words, “any conduct that does not involve the introduction of market orders constitutes an infringement as long as the information shared is not false or privileged”.