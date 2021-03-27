The president of the CNMV, at the head of ESMA’s market integrity committee

Related news

The President of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, has been appointed Chairman of the market integrity committee (MISC) by the board of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), replacing Elisabeth Roegele, from the German markets supervisor (BaFin).

Buenaventura, what He also chairs the investor and intermediaries protection committee (IPISC) of the European supervisor, will be responsible for a body entrusted with the functions of market supervision, the application of the regulations related to it, as well as the coordination of national authorities in its information exchange work in market abuse investigations.

Likewise, it is in charge of the development of technical standards, advice on these matters to the European Commission and the development of recommendations and guides on market abuse, short positions or indices.

The committees of ESMA, the independent European authority that brings together national supervisors of the securities market, are expert groups made up of both ESMA members and the supervisory authorities of the member states and they are responsible for the development of the agency’s lines of action in their respective areas.