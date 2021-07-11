The president of the Catalan Skating Federation dies

07/11/2021 at 5:44 PM CEST

Ramon Basiana, president of the Catalan Skating Federation since 2002 and who had just resigned to stand for reelection of his position, died this Sunday morning at the age of 63 in the Vall d’en Bas victim of a cancer that I had been fighting for a long time. Basiana, born on December 17, 1957 in Manresa, has died surrounded by her entire family.

Ramon Basiana’s involvement with sport began during the 1980s in the Sports area of ​​the Barcelona City Council and in 1991 he was appointed technical director of the roller hockey competition of the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic Games.

A year after the Barcelona Games, in which roller hockey was one of the exhibition sports, he joined the Catalan Skating Federation as manager and in 1996 he took up the same position in the Spanish Federation. In 1999 he returned to the FCP as general secretary and in 2002 he ran for president and was elected president to replace Pere Torras.

In 2003 he was elected vice president of the Unió de Federacions Esportives de Catalunya (UFEC), a position he still held, and during his first term, in 2004 the Catalan Skating Federation was internationally recognized by the International Federation (FIRS) and the Catalan roller hockey team was able to participate in the World Cup B in Macao, which it won. Subsequently, he was re-elected to his position four more times, in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.