The president of the ATP, Andrea Gaudenzi, criticized the attitude of the tennis players during the Adria Tour, in which several players have caught it, and pointed out that it will serve to make the events safer.

06/23/2020

On at 17:29

CEST

.

This Tuesday, the Serbian Novak Djokovic confirmed that it has tested positive for coronavirus, as the Bulgarian has done in the past few days Grigor Dimitrov, the Croatian Borna Coric and the Serbian Viktor Troicki, all participating in the exhibition organized by Djokovic.

Gaudenzi, speaking to the New York Times, believes that this experience will help make events safer in the future.

“This is like when your children start riding a bicycle and you tell them they have to put on a helmet. They tell you no, no and no. Then they get on the bike and they fall. From there they already know they put the helmet “, assured the director of the ATP.

“Now we all know that we can get it easily, so we will be much more careful,” he added.

The ATP announced last week the calendar for the coming months, with the circuit resuming on August 14 with the Washington tournament.