The president of Seat: “Pere Aragons has told me that the electric car is key for Catalonia”

Updated on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – 08:35

Seat CEO Wayne Griffiths

The CEO of Seat, Wayne Griffiths, was pleased yesterday that the Generalitat has a new tenant, with a stable agreement, to leave behind the interim. Griffiths, spoke of the good dialogue that exists with the new president and with his executive and said: “Pere Aragons has told me how important this project is for Catalonia “. Project that refers to the manufacture of small electric models of all brands of the Volkswagen group.

Griffiths once again insisted on this issue that his “personal priority is to manufacture an electric car here. In the second semester there will be news about this … in summer. It will all depend on when it is materialized in funds, from the EU, PERTE to promote the manufacture of electric vehicles in Spain, which in addition to Seat will receive Telefnica, Ficosa, Iberdrola and up to 12 companies. If the funds arrive, there will be a battery factory, which will join the Extremadura project.

Griffiths made these affirmations after presenting the Cupra Born, the first electric of the Seat sports brand to be available from 32,000 and 34,000 euros. With the Moves III plan and if an old vehicle is scrapped, it will start from 25,000 euros.

“It will have a leasing price equivalent to a fuel-burning Seat Len,” said the SEAT executive president, who immediately insisted again that it makes no sense to manufacture electric vehicles in Spain if there is no demand. Here electrified vehicles account for 5%, [3% de hbridos enchufables y 2% de elctricos puros]. We are at the bottom of Europe with Greece. And this can not be.

Semiconductors

Regarding the semiconductor crisis, Griffihts explained that “we are handling it well, varying the mix of models and engines to try to avoid it as much as possible.”

Announced that “This month we finished the ERTE [estaba negociado hasta junio en la planta de Martorell] and ratified that in the month of August the factory will be at full capacity “to recover part of the lost production.”

And the most important “Thanks to the strong demand for the Seat Len and the Cupra Formentor we are going to recover the third shift on line 2.” Hence, Griffiths is relatively concerned about the chip shortage. “It is temporary. It would be worse if our products were not in demand.”

