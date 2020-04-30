“The 2019-2020 professional sports season, especially the soccer season, will not be able to resume either.” Edouard Philippe was very clear when he spoke to the National Assembly on Tuesday. If some clubs still hoped to be able to resume competition in mid-June and finish the current season, they were showered with announcements from the Prime Minister. Some however do not admit defeat. In an interview with RMC Sport, Jean-Michel Aulas thus proposed to finish Ligue 1 with play-offs.

“We can play the play-offs and the playoffs in late July or early August”

“I hope – and it seems entirely possible – that we can play the play-offs and the L1-L2 accession playoffs,” said Pierre Ferracci, president of Paris FC, in an interview with him on Wednesday. at Goal. This is what he intends to defend Thursday before the office of the board of directors of the Professional Football League.

“As much as I find it delusional that we can finish the season in July, as some are starting to say. (…) As much as I think we can play the play-offs and the playoffs in late July or early August, provided that the epidemic crisis does not run until there. It is the virus which orders. But if one can restart, even in camera, it is necessary to play these barrages and these playoffs “, he explains. According to him, this would be the most “fair” solution with regard to the classification. After 28 days, the third (AC Ajaccio), the fourth (Troyes) and the fifth (Clermont) are held in two points.

It offers a League 2 to 22 clubs

“I will also defend the idea that there can be 22 clubs in Ligue 2 next season, in order to avoid automatic descents. (…) We can do it this year, even if there is four automatic descents at the end of the season “, continues Ferracci, whose team occupies 17th place, two points ahead of the red zone. He now intends to “convince Noël Le Graët and the general assembly of the League, which is mainly controlled by Ligue 1”, while being aware that “it will not be easy”.

Le Graët, president of the French Football Federation, favors a completely different option: two descents, two climbs, between Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and the National.