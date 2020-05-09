Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Ever since the new generation of consoles was announced, gamers have been wondering what it has planned Nintendo for the near future. After what Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition I arrived later this month, followed by some DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there is an information gap.

But there is nothing to worry about, according to the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro FurukawaThere are a few titles to come soon that have yet to be announced. In the recent questionnaire carried out by the company’s investors, the manager mentioned the Japanese company’s plans, but acknowledged that it had become “increasingly difficult” to follow the schedule due to current restrictions.

Furukawa He further explained that “many of the workers in Nintendo and partners are working from home these days. Considering that the home and office work environments are quite different, it is getting complicated to launch the games according to the scheduled schedule and if the situation continues it will be even worse ”.

Although projects such as Metroid Prime 4 by the hand of Retro Studios and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there are still many games that remain to be revealed this year. The authenticity of two has recently been confirmed spin-off of Zelda and Mario canceled and Nintendo has acknowledged that it does not plan to have a successor to Switch / b]soon because he still has a lot of life left.

