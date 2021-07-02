The president of Marvel Studios on the rumors and the revelation of Alfred Molina

The red carpet of “Black Widow” held the other night gave rise to asking Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, for a few reasons. So we have had his words about the cast of the Fantastic Four, and now it’s time to talk about the third spider-man movie, of official title “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Although its premiere is set for December of this year, Marvel Studios has not yet revealed many details. It is a film that is causing a lot of expectation, not only because it is a wall-crawler, but also because it is part of the arc of the multiverse. Many rumors have been heard, most pointing to the movie introducing the Spider-verse. The juicy thing about this is that there is talk that the two previous Spider-Man actors will be recovered, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, none of this yet official.

Sale

LEGO 75300 Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter

The TIE fighter is equipped with an opening cockpit for a LEGO minifigure and 2 spring-loaded shooters that promise plenty of action. Includes a TIE fighter pilot with a blaster pistol, a stormtrooper with a blaster, and an NI-L8 protocol droid.

The wall-crawler has had a presence on the red carpet of the Black Widow tape, since They have asked the manager about the rumors on the Internet. These information so shocking that they are sounding, and that if true, would bring the return of a multitude of old characters from the pair of Spider-Man movie sagas. They are rumors with which you have to be very cautious, and Feige has moved in that line when asked. We know that the manager also has a somewhat “troll” streak, and this has been his response:

You know, people can talk. People have a microphone, some like to talk. To some people like me, not so much. Everything we do is hopefully with the intention of exceeding expectations and meeting surprises. Not all rumors that are read on the Internet are true, far from it, but they are not all false either. So that’s the fun.

Those first words are dedicated to the actor Alfred Molina, who to this day we know will reprise his role as Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, for this film. Last April, Molina surprisingly confirmed his participation in the film, but even went one step further, he revealed that his character’s story will continue directly from the end of 2004’s “Spider-Man 2”. A revelation too much big that Kevin Feige would not have liked at all. So much so, that when asked about a future return to the MCU of Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (who we first saw in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) he jokingly replied with a: “You should ask Alfred Molina”.

pic.twitter.com/KZEt9g4eUT – Clips & Videos (@ ClipsVideos1) July 2, 2021

Via information | Entertainment tonight