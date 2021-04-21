The president of Juve, on the Super League: “We continue forward”

04/21/2021 at 09:52 CEST

The president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, one of the promoters of the Superliga together with the Spanish Florentino Pérez, the top leader of Real Madrid, assures that, Despite the numerous criticisms received, the competition has “a 100% chance of success” and that the project “goes ahead”.

“There is a blood pact between our clubs, the Super League project has a 100% chance of success, we continue forward”Agnelli says in an interview with the Italian newspaper “República” published hours after the resignation of the project by the six English clubs.

“We want to create the best competition in the world capable of benefiting the entire football pyramid, increasing the distribution of resources among the other clubs and remaining open with five places available each year for the others, which will be defined through dialogue with the football institutions “, explains Agnelli.

The Italian leader says they maintain “open dialogue with institutions, FIFA and UEFA“by ensuring that” if they make a proposal we will value it “and insists that the Super League does not pose” any threat “because” there is full will to participate in national competitions and cups. “

“We stay in domestic competitions, we will play in all the stadiums in Italy, Spain and England. Our work will be intrinsically linked to domestic competitions “, he affirms before adding that” the bonus of 350 million a year is false “on the information that indicated that the clubs would receive that amount.

After insisting that “the nutrition of the youth sectors is maintained“because” every week we will give the fans the national league matches and a new competition, capable of bringing together the younger generations that are moving away from football “, Agnelli emphasizes:” What we are doing is perfectly legal. “

The Super League announced this morning, at the conclusion of the telematic meeting of the clubs that remain after the abandonment of the six English teams that made it up, that they will continue with a reconfiguration of the project.

The Spanish teams Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid and the Italian Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan maintain the proposal of a new European competition “because the current system does not work“They indicated in a statement, in which they insisted that the departure on Tuesday night of the English Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur does not cause any change. EFE