The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, was admitted this Wednesday to the Military Hospital of the capital for pneumonia, a day after announcing that the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus had been infected.

The information was confirmed by the Honduran government, which assured that the doctors who evaluated the president “indicate that his management is in-hospital” for “laboratory findings of pneumonia,” government spokesman on the pandemic, Francis Contreras, told reporters from the Military Hospital.

He added that Hernández “has some infiltrates in the lungs (but) his general state of health is good.”

The Honduran president reported on the night of this Tuesday, June 16, that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that his wife had also been infected with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“This weekend I began to feel some discomfort and today I have been informed that I have been infected with Covid-19,” said the president on Tuesday.

Minutes after the president reported his state of health, the Honduran government released a statement in which he assured that the president was being medicated “with the MAIZ treatment,” which was suggested by Honduran doctors, including Microdacyn, Azithromycin, Ivermectin, and Zinc; and that he would continue his functions through telework.

Hernández is the first president in America to become infected with the Covid-19 disease and this Wednesday he assured in his Twitter account that “I feel well, with faith and strength to continue working for the Honduran people.” The president has received signs of solidarity from other presidents and diplomats in the region.

