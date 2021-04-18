The president of Honduras assured that his country is “a hostile land for drug trafficking”

The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, assured that his country is land “Hostile to drug trafficking.” These statements and the presentation of his government’s achievements against organized crime come weeks after his brother “Tony” was sentenced to life imprisonment by a New York judge, precisely for drug trafficking.

“Based on Juan Antonio’s free choice to get involved in a life of drug trafficking for a period of 12 years, which affected the lives of people in the United States and Honduras, a life sentence is well deserved, ”Judge Kevin Castel said in late March.

This weekend, the Honduran president supported the presentation of the results of the armed forces of his country that have seized so far in 2021 some 13 tons of drugs and destroyed ten clandestine airstrips allegedly used by drug traffickers to bring illegal substances to Mexico and the United States.

Between January and so far in April, the Honduran authorities have seized 5,999 kilograms of cocaine in different anti-drug operations in the country, the Presidential House indicated in a statement, in which it indicated that the blows to drug trafficking have been “Strong and consistent.”

Maritime Shield deals another blow to drug trafficking in 𝐉𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐩𝐚, 𝐀𝐭𝐥á𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐚. My congratulations on this seizure, risking life in a real war against criminals willing to do anything. # 𝐇𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐍𝐨𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐬

Honduras, hostile land for drug trafficking. https://t.co/1m8ZSphb3t – Juan Orlando H. (@JuanOrlandoH) April 17, 2021

The National Inter-Institutional Security Forces (Fusina) continues “its fight without quarter against everything that smells of drug trafficking and does not back down a millimeter,” as ordered by the Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, he added.

“We are going to continue working hard to preserve the peace and tranquility of Hondurans and that has to do with a relentless fight against the criminal groups that have kept this people under subjection, and we will do so until the last day of my Government “Hernández said, according to the statement.

One of the objectives of the National Defense and Security Council, led by the president, is “to end everything that the scourge of drug trafficking in the country implies” and, for this, the security forces “have put in place new strategies to the seizure of drugs and the dismantling of drug laboratories, “he added.

Anti-drug operations have left 448 people arrested for links to illicit drug trafficking in the country, where 89,309 coca bushes were incinerated, said Fusina spokesman José Coello.

In addition, 15,431 pounds of marijuana (6,999 kilos) have been seized and more than 70,000 plants of that drug were destroyed, he added.

Coello stressed that there are many “The significant achievements” obtained by the authorities “with the seizure of weapons, drugs, requisitions, seizures of vessels, aircraft and land vehicles that have been used to transport drugs.

He also pointed out that six laboratories supposedly dedicated to processing drugs have been dismantled by the security forces.

The department of Gracias a Dios, on the border with Nicaragua, is considered an “ideal” place for drug trafficking due to the lack of roads and because most of its territory “is rough”, but so far in 2021 the authorities they have destroyed a dozen clandestine landing strips that were used by drug cartels to trade drugs, according to official information.

The runways have been destroyed within the framework of the air, sea and land shield that the Honduran authorities launched in 2014 to reduce drug trafficking from South America.

Security elements have also secured 41 small and medium draft vessels for transporting drugs, said Coello, who reported the capture of people from Guatemala, Colombia and other countries not specified in the Honduran Mosquitia (Thank God).

“Here (in La Mosquitia) is where the greatest drug trafficking occurs and that is why the patrols are constant and effective, if one takes into account that 70% of the drugs that arrive in Honduras are by sea, the other 20% by air and 10% by land ”, explained,

He said that “the work is done constantly, seeking not to neglect the area at any time”, so that anti-drug operations are “more than effective.”

In recent years, Honduras has reduced the passage of drugs “by up to 87%,” according to a report by the United States Department of State cited by the Honduran Presidency.

According to an investigation by The Washington Post and certain documents from the Justice Department, the Hernández government hired the influential law firm Arnold & Porter before the trial that ended with a life sentence for drug trafficking. Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández.

The firm reportedly tried to influence the prosecutors in the case to avoid ruling against the defendant.

With information from EFE

