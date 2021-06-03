The president of Colombia admitted abuses of authority in the protests that have left 59 dead

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, has admitted certain cases of authority abuse by the Police, but has maintained that it is not a behavior “of a systematic nature”, within the framework of the anti-government protests that have been taking place in the Latin American country for more than a month.

“In 30 million police procedures is there the possibility and have there been cases of abuse of authority? Of course they have been presented, but they are investigated, sanctioned and does not show a systematic trend, Duque has said, according to Caracol Radio has collected.

“When you look at the number of complaints of abuse, out of the 30 million police procedures, we are really talking about numbers that can be below 1,000 complaints a year” He continued, before adding that, in his opinion, this shows the “level of professionalism” of the Police. “We have a zero tolerance policy”, has added.

Likewise, he has defended that the Government of Colombia has presented to Congress a reform so that the citizen security service is under greater scrutiny, including the enabling of body cameras to record the procedures that take place in the street.

Colombia has been registering protests against the Duque government for more than a month. They arose against the tax reform presented by the president, which was finally withdrawn. Now, the protesters are protesting against the violence of the security forces and demanding social reforms. At least 59 people have died since the mobilizations began.