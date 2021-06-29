The president of Ceuta suspends the activity of the Assembly to avoid “the Moroccan theses” of Vox

Plenary of the Ceuta Assembly that has finally been suspended. (Photo: GOVERNMENT OF CEUTA / EUROPA PRESS)

The president of Ceuta, Juan Vivas (PP), has announced this Monday that he will not convene ordinary Plenary Sessions in the Autonomous Assembly until the end of the “period of reflection” that he has opened on how to establish several “red lines” that in turn judgment cannot be transferred in the debates, such as exposing to the regional Chamber “the theses of Morocco” This is what, in his opinion, Vox has done by once again marking part of the deputies and the mackerel society as a “traitor to Spain” and as a “fifth columnist” from the neighboring country.

“The Table of the Assembly is going to meet with all the groups individually and jointly to specify what should and should not be said in this Plenary Session: accusations of treason against the fatherland cannot be brought and not a single proof is provided because We have all sworn the Constitution, fidelity and loyalty to Spain and Ceuta and that is the speech that must be transferred to the rest of Spain and Europe and Morocco, which speaks of an occupied city with a divided population in which it equates Muslims with Moroccans . We cannot give fuel to that, ”he warned in statements to the media after an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Spokespersons,“ because they not only offend the accused, they cause damage to all of Ceuta and Spain ”.

The spokesperson for Vox, Carlos Verdejo, has used one of his turns in the use of the word defending the need for the parental pin in the schools to once again cross out as “pro-Moroccan” and “fifth columnists” of the Alawite Kingdom to local formations such as the MDyC and Caballas and also to “members of the PP”.

Vivas calls all groups to “responsibility”

“The homeland does not belong to Vox and Spain and Ceuta either; the homeland & rdq …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.