The president of Ceuta says that the city is experiencing a “state of exception” due to the migratory crisis and suspends vaccination

The President of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas (PP), has stated that the autonomous city live as in a “state of exception” due to the migratory crisis, with the people locked up in their houses and children without going to school, and has announced that this Wednesday will suspend the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

“The environment in Ceuta is a state of exception “, he said in an interview on Onda Cero with journalist Carlos Alsina.

Vivas has clarified that it refers to the environment in the city, since there is no legal resolution that decrees such a state of exception. “But people are locked in their houses and the children the vast majority have not gone to school. “

Because of that environment. this wednesday will be the covid vaccination campaign suspended. They will not suspend it this Tuesday because the scheduled vaccines are already defrosted and “if they are not put, they are lost.”

“But tomorrow there will be no vaccination campaign because people are scared, scared, restless, “said Vivas.