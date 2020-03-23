The president of Brescia demands to stop Calcium until next season: “This is the plague”

The president of the Brescia Italian, Massimo Cellino, gave these days an interview at the Corriere dello Sport where he strongly criticized the approach of the A series and other presidents of various clubs who plan to resume the league championship when the chaos that is causing the coronavirus in the transalpine country ceases. “If we talk about soccer, we must cancel everything until next season. Realism, gentlemen. This is the plague », explained crudely the president of the Italian team, who acknowledges having lived very close to the consequences of the pandemic.

Cellino He does not believe that with the current situation in Italy, the competition can be resumed under any circumstances. The Brescia is currently bottom of the A series with 16 points and the permanence is very complicated. In fact, he also harshly criticized presidents like Claudio Lotito, of the Lazio and current second classified league (62) to a point of the leader, the Juventus (63).

«I don’t care about the championship… I’m afraid to leave home, I have depression. And I don’t speak like that because Brescia it is the last in the classification. We are the last because we deserve it “, argued the president of Brescia, who continued harshly:”The Cup, the Scudetto … if Lotito wants it, give it to him. He is convinced that he has an unbeatable team, let’s leave him with this idea. The season is gone if anyone wants this damn Scudetto, take it. The head of the institutions, the federation and the league, should be screened in September, in October, whenever “.

“I have seen and heard things that you cannot even imagine. I continually get news from Brescia, and everyone is crazy, but the city faces a tragedy with a shameful attitude. These people rip my heart out. He has parents, relatives, friends, acquaintances who die every day and yet are silent, “he continued. Cellino, who reflected like this: «Life comes first. There are ultras who bring oxygen to hospitals, others who mourn their dead, others are intubated. You can not continue playing this year, you have to think about next. There are those who still do not realize what is happening and those are worse than the virus ».