The president of Real Betis Balompié, Ángel Haro, assured that they are already “accustomed” to hearing statements from Joaquín Caparrós and he told his fans that they should not listen before facing the derby this Thursday, with which LaLiga resumes almost three months after the stoppage due to coronavirus.

06/11/2020

Act at 00:50

CEST

Europa Press

“Caparrós? It doesn’t seem timely or inappropriate to me. We are used to listening to them, there are no cases to do, “said Haro after the former Sevilla FC coach assured that” the difference between Betis and Sevilla it is the same between Seville and Barcelona“

Haro prefers to focus on the derby and analyze this season. “If we look at the classification, we are not where we should be. But if we look at it with perspective, we have grown a lot. Our objective must be to fight for Europe and now we are not there“he said in statements to the program ‘The Stringer’ of the Cadena Ser.

In other matters, the head of the Verdiblanco club commented that “no” would be nice if “there were people in some camps and others, no. In the short term I do not see it because I believe that all these problems must be solved “and asked about the possible sale of Fekir in the summer.” Our way of growing is by selling. Now we have to wait what the market holds, but I am optimistic that the fundamental players stay“, said.

Finally, Haro assured that if this Thursday Betis wins he would dedicate it to “all the Betis, not to Caparrós” and highlighted the anti-racist action of Borja Iglesias, when painting the nails black. “Borja Iglesias is a fantastic kid with great values. Those same values ​​are supported by Betis and we did that. More players like that are missing. “