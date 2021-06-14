The president of Audax completes the taking of 28.6% of the capital of Ezentis

Related news

The assault of the president of Audax Renewables, José Elías Navarro, to the capital of Ezentis reaches its final point. At least for now. A little less than four months after announcing its intention to enter the capital of the last mile infrastructure company with force, already owns 28.57% of the listed company.

The new level conquered by Elías Navarro through the company Eléctrica Nuriel it has been communicated through inside information sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) with the market already closed for trading. The document explains that “today, it has proceeded to grant public deed of execution of capital increase“for the conversion of convertible bonds requested on May 27.

With this movement, by which he requested the conversion of all convertible bonds into Ezentis shares, the Catalan businessman already realized that he wanted to accelerate the takeover of the company with respect to the maximum terms contemplated in the investment agreement announced at the end of January this year.

Below the maximum

Finally, its weight will remain slightly below the 29.99% that the agreement contemplated as much as possible. A level just one hundredth below the 30% threshold that would have forced the president of Audax Renovables and now a relevant shareholder of Atrys Health to launch a takeover for 100% of Ezentis.

Two weeks ago the employer requested “the conversion of the 66,234,400 convertible bonds into shares“Of which it was the owner through Eléctrica Nuriel. That is, of each and every one of those that had been issued by virtue of the agreement signed between the energy company and the Spanish listed company.

At the end of last March, Elías Navarro had requested the issuance of all the convertible bonds provided for in the investment agreement by which he already owned 16.67% of Ezentis. It was the first step towards the operation closed this Thursday: a capital increase of 66,234,400 shares valued at par with its nominal value of 0.3 euros per unit.

The conversion, which has taken place en bloc and at one stroke, reaches the last stage of an investment agreement that provided for the possibility of a partial conversion in blocks by a minimum amount of 500,000 euros. In addition, it included the possibility of a maximum conversion period of two years from its issuance, at whose expiration the exchange would be forced.

One more advisor

So far, one of the most visible consequences of Elías Navarro’s arrival in Ezentis had been the renewal of his board of directors. At the proposal of Eléctrica Nuriel, Eduard Romeu, vice president of Audax Renovables, the Sunday Anabel López Porta and the non-director deputy secretary Naiara Bueno Aybar.

Now that his position exceeds 20%, Elías Navarro may point to a new vowel for the board of directors of Ezentis.