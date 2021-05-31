The president of Audax accelerates the taking of Ezentis with the conversion of his obligations

Related news

The president of Audax Renovables, José Elías Navarro, accelerates in his plans to seize control of Ezentis. The Catalan businessman has requested, through the company Eléctrica Nuriel, the conversion of all convertible bonds into shares of the last-mile infrastructure firm whose issuance requested two months ago.

The decision has been communicated through privileged information sent this Thursday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). It specifies that Eléctrica Nuriel “has requested the conversion of the 66,234,400 convertible bonds into shares“That is to say, of each and every one of those that have been issued by virtue of the agreement signed between the energy company and the Spanish listed company.

At the end of last March, Elías Navarro requested the issuance of all the convertible bonds provided for in the investment agreement by which he already owns 16.67% of the company infrastructure. This same Thursday the registration of these titles was notified in the Mercantile Registry of Seville, so the request for conversion has been practically immediate.

Sight capital increase

At the moment no dates have been specified, but this request is the first step towards “a maximum capital increase for a nominal and effective amount of 19,870,320 euros”, as recalled in the documentation published this Thursday. However, everything indicates that the terms will accelerate after having waited until the end of the two-month period for the “total or partial” execution of the convertible issue.

In this sense, the conversion has now been requested en bloc and in one go. The investment agreement provided for the possibility of a partial conversion into blocks by a minimum amount of 500,000 euros. In addition, there was a maximum conversion period of two years from its issuance, at whose expiration the exchange would be forced.

The covenant established that these titles would accrue at an annual interest of 2% that would be capitalized for payment on the conversion date. An extraordinary contribution to the Ezentis recapitalization plan that Elías Navarro seems to renounce in order to carry out the takeover of the company.

Once this conversion is carried out, the weight of the entrepreneur will increase up to 29.99% of Ezentis’ capital. In this sense, since the exchange request has been made before May 31, the transaction will be carried out at a fixed conversion price of € 0.30 by title.

Council renewal

If the conversion had been requested later than that date, it was expected a 10% discount against the Ezentis listing on the stock market at any given time during the following two years, when its mandatory conversion would occur.

One of the most visible consequences of the arrival of Elías Navarro to Ezentis has been the renewal of its board of directors. At the proposal of Eléctrica Nuriel, Eduard Romeu, vice president of Audax Renovables, the Sunday Anabel López Porta and the non-director deputy secretary Naiara Bueno Aybar.

If Eléctrica Nuriel’s weight in the capital of Ezentis exceeds 20%, which is ensured with the conversion of the obligations requested this Thursday, the company may point to a new vowel for the board of directors of the listed company.