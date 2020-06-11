Buenos Aires, Jun 10 . .- The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, gave this Wednesday a virtual class to his law students, who told them that he does not want them to lose the course in the middle of the pandemic of COVID-19.

“My main concern is that they don’t lose the semester. I know what it is to study and all this has revolutionized us all, this is the truth. But what we want is that they don’t lose their classes or strength,” said the president to his students in a video broadcast by the Government.

In the images, the head of state can be seen in one of the rooms of the Olivos presidential residence from where he usually conducts videoconferences with members of the Executive, advisers and governors, among others, since the country adopted measures on March 20 Mandatory isolation in the event of a health emergency.

Due to these measures, face-to-face classes were suspended at all levels of education, where virtual classes are maintained.

Fernández, a lawyer by profession and who today is serving six months at the head of the Argentine Executive, is a professor of the subject of “Theory of Crime and Penalty Systems” at the University of Buenos Aires, where he himself graduated.

“Today I returned to teach ‘Theory of Crime and Penalty Systems’ at the Law School of the University of Buenos Aires, for the first time by videoconference. Thanks to my students for their patience and dedication. I enjoyed it a lot, “said the ruler in his profile on the social network Twitter.

In the dialogue, the professor and president encouraged his students in the face of the situation they are experiencing due to the pandemic and told them that “everything happens” and that “in a few years we will be remembering all this.”

“You make history doing all this. No president in office taught at the university. I thank you very much. I’m really very excited,” said Lucas, one of his students, as you can see in the video about the final stretch of class.

