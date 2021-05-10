“The president and I are closer than ever”

The third vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has given this Monday a boost to the coalition of socialists and purple in Moncloa. The leader in pector of Podemos after the resignation of Pablo Iglesias, has assured that both she and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, are “more united than ever.”

Díaz presented this Monday the changes that the Recovery Plan that Spain has sent to Brussels to access European funds (170,000 million euros) will generate in the labor market. The Minister of Labor has assured that the document that the Executive has already sent to Brussels supposes the repeal of the labor reform of the PP.

For Díaz, the “legislature begins now.” The coalition does not start its best week after the overwhelming victory of the PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Madrid elections last Tuesday. The result of the elections has generated concern in Moncloa and the PSOE and the leader of the morados has wanted to strengthen the unity between partners to face the final stage of the pandemic and the economic reactivation.

The Labor Minister insisted that the labor market reform sent to Brussels represents an “amendment” to the 2012 PP labor reform and that it does something that has never been done in Spain: “Provoke a real revolution in the labor market ”through a“ collective amendment to incorrect and dysfunctional public practices ”of the past.

The precariousness figures cannot be extended further Yolanda Díaz, third vice president of the Government.

Thus, through ten reforms and seven investments, the Government, according to Díaz, intends to transform the labor market and tackle the two major problems: the high structural unemployment and the high level of insecurity that make Esp. ..

