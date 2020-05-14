.

The presenter’s son Ana Obregón died: how did Alex Lequio die?

Destroyed is the television presenter Ana Obregón, after the death of her son Alex Lequio.

The news was revealed by several Iberian media, including RTVE, where it was ensured that the young man of just 27 years died after losing his battle against cancer.

The aforementioned media said that the communicator’s son had been hospitalized for more than a month at the Quironsalud healthcare center, in the city of Barcelona.

Alex had been battling fierce blood cancer for two years.

The Spanish site ABC, stated that for several days the doctors had already given up hope of an eventual recovery and announced to the beloved presenter, and to Alessandro Lequio, that there was nothing to do, so that both parents stayed full time at your child’s side.

In the early hours of Thursday, the television entertainer turned to her Instagram account to confirm with pain in her soul the death of her beloved son.

Obregón hung a beautiful photograph in which he appeared next to his offspring and added the phrase: “my life was extinguished”.

Immediately his loyal fans went to the social network to express their support and give their voices of encouragement at this difficult time.

In 2018 the young man was diagnosed with severe leukemia, and from that moment his parents tried to see different doctors to save Lequio’s life.

Even the communicator traveled to New York for specialists to see her only son, but it was all in vain. Despite this, his parents kept the illusion of saving him to the end.

“He is very hopeful and we are hopeful too. This is long and hard and can not be said more. He is optimistic and very hopeful, ”the boy’s father told the press a couple of months ago.

Álex, son of Ana Obregón and Alessandro Lequio, died: This is how he faced his illness He gave an exceptional example of courage that will always remain in the memory, but sadly it was not enough to overcome the illness. Álex Lequio, son of Ana Obregón and Alessandro Lequio, has died this Wednesday at the age of 27 due to the cancer he suffered and which he faced admirably during the last two years. The actress’s son Ana Obregón had been admitted for a little over a month in a clinic in Barcelona, ​​where he was receiving a new treatment. A few weeks in which his parents did not leave his side, since both the interpreter and the Italian moved to Barcelona with him. During this time, the young businessman also received visits from his girlfriend, Carolina, with whom he had had a discreet relationship for a year. It is a very hard blow for the family, who never lost optimism, an attitude that Álex turned into the best weapon to face the disease. # ÁlexLequio # AnaObregón #AlessLequio Follow the latest news from celebrities, trends, all our news and much more on our channel HELLO! Subscribe! https://www.youtube.com/user/HolaTvES?sub_confirmation=1 For more information visit our website: https://www.hola.com Follow us on our networks: Twitter: https://twitter.com/hola Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holacom/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/revistahola2020-05-13T16:01:10Z

The young man’s half brother, Clemente Lequio, also shared an emotional message on Instagram.

Take a deep breath. Enjoy life. Some of you take it for granted. ‘ This was his last message. I love you Alex, an immense pain that in very small part is alleviated with the thought that you are no longer suffering. Someday we will see each other again and we will be able to enjoy all the time lost and badly spent ”, he commented.

ALESSANDRO LEQUIO talks about the illness of his son ALEXFollow the latest news from celebrities, trends, all our news and much more on our channel HELLO! Subscribe! https://www.youtube.com/user/HolaTvES?sub_confirmation=1 For more information visit our website: https://www.hola.com Follow us on our networks: Twitter: https://twitter.com/hola Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holacom/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/revistahola2018-07-09T09:09:22Z

ABC mentioned that the young man learned of his cancer after starting to feel severe pain in his back in 2018 and immediately began his treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

After seven months in the United States, last October Ana Obregón, who moved away from the spotlight to dedicate herself completely to her son, returned with Alex to Madrid and after they moved to Barcelona.

.