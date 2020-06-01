© Provided by Vozpópuli

The host Adela Gonzalez He has communicated a sad news through social networks: his eight year old daughter has died after a long fight against cancer.

“We are overwhelmed by so many signs of affection before the loss of our little girl, our little mermaid “, has written on Twitter the ETB journalist, that also worked in La Sexta for several years when he replaced Mamen Mendizábal in ‘Better late’.

Later, he wanted to thank the family for showing signs of affection: “We want to thank all the spectators that they have sent me their love because, after so long, They consider me part of their family. ”

“Our infinite pain is mitigated with that close breath”

Adela has addressed your fellow ETB professionals: “Our infinite pain is mitigated with that close breath. Thanks to all the comrades of @eitb @euskaltelebista @radioeuskadi @Boulevardeitb @DaniAlvarezEiTB and all the @eitbNoticias team”.

He has also dedicated a message to his former colleagues at Mediapro, “for all the attention and help. For that infinite love and journal of @arrigc @limugar every day, every day, during these two painful years … and those to come “. And he thanked the messages he received from Atresmedia, La Sexta, ‘Red hot’, ‘Better afternoon ‘and the presenters Iñaki López, Andrea Ropero, Antonio García Ferreras and Ana Pastor, among others, “for so many messages of affection”.

“The hug for so many warrior mothers and fathers”

He has also dedicated some nice words to the medical team who has been supervising his daughter for the past few years. “Thanks to all the team of child oncology and radiotherapy from @GurutzetakoOsp for the immense love and attention received for Andrea and the whole family. To all: doctors and nurses, assistants, caretakers, cleaning. Thanks also to the onco team at @VHIO @vallhebron. So many hospital hours would not have been as bearable without the support from the daily workshops of @aspanovas and their lovely volunteers. Infinite thanks for the constant affection of @hospi_la. Kisses to @FundAladina and @fpdeseo “.

Adela has also addressed all the parents who have gone through a similar situation: “Thanks to so many friends pending each cycle, each entry, each rise and fall of defenses. The hug for so many warrior mothers and fathers who left as #Hugo @ Juanra510 or #Ian and for those who fortunately continue in the cruel battle against #cancer “.

Finally, the presenter has made also an appeal to politicians to invest more in cancer research .: “And finally, there will be fewer days of pain the more # cancer research # is and that involves # investment in what really matters, life. @desdelamoncloa @Gob_eus @Irekia @GobiernoDeEspan @sanchezcastejon @PabloIglesias @iurkullu @CNIO_Cancer