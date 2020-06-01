Google delays the presentation and launch of Android 11 and the Pixel 4a. The Google I / O 2020 resists, also in its 100% digital edition.

Google postpones the official presentation of the next version of your operating system, Android 11. The presentation of was scheduled for Google I / O 2020, which would have been held between May 12 and 14. The coronavirus devastated everything. First with the physical event and later with all associated conferences.

The presentation of Android 11 was set for this Wednesday, June 3, in a digital event in which not only the operating system would be presented, but also the latest cheap Google smartphones. This weekend, Google stated, through the Android Developers Twitter channel, that this presentation will be postponed again.

Android 11 and the Pixel 4a, ‘sine die’

Google postpones like this both the presentation event and the release of the beta version of Android 11. The technology company says that “now is not the time to celebrate”, considering that both the coronavirus and the wave of revolts caused by police violence in the United States.

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon. – Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

Again, this time we do not immediately have a specific date for the presentation of a version of which, we hope, will expire on the third. Laterally, the delay of the Pixel 4a, Google’s economic mobile for 2020, is also confirmed. And it was recently that Jon Prosser claimed that the Pixel 4a presentation could have been delayed based on an unfavorable market analysis, which would have pushed it well into the summer.

The July 13 It is the day that is considered for the presentation of the Pixel 4a. If this date is correct, it would not be unreasonable for Google to once again decide to bring both events together on the same presentation date. It seems that Google still does not contemplate a silent launch for your new software and hardware products. Probably in the coming weeks we will clear up doubts about it.