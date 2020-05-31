Three weeks to go for WWDC20, the annual developer event and one of the most important for Apple. In it we should see the first official images and data of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7 and macOS 10.16; and maybe some hardware novelties like icing. Three weeks, ladies and gentlemen, they go by very fast.

And since there is little left, it is time to start thinking more complexly How can this WWDC20 be, which for the first time in history will not be in-person. Because we all have a vague image in our heads of what it can be, but there are many details that Cupertino must be polishing so that the developers have an experience that is as similar as possible to a face-to-face event.

First things first: the keynote. This year there will be no direct in San Jose, nor applause and cheers from the public, nor rises to the scene of the main executives of Apple. How are we going to see the presentation of the new versions of those operating systems? Will we have a live show? Or suddenly we will see all the data published on the web with explanatory videos as it already happened with the Magic Keyboard of the iPad Pro?

An “Apple Direct” to show us all the news in the style of Nintendo?

We can see what other companies do. The last technical presentation of the PlayStation 5 comes to mind, broadcast on a delayed basis and with a fake public audience that was shown from time to time. I don’t think Apple does that: if the event is delayed it won’t try to make up for the absences from a live show.

Perhaps the most likely thing we will see is a previously filmed video (in which therefore we will not see failures or jokes from the public, too bad) that will be broadcast delayed by as many platforms as possible. YouTube, Apple’s own and its official WWDC applications and Apple Events on tvOS … would be like one of those ‘Nintendo Direct’ that the Japanese company launches from time to time to announce news.

It is the way in which Google has also chosen to announce its news on the Stadia platform, and the same can be said of Sony’s State of Play. Special mention to the videos of Devolver Digital, which always give the hilarious touch to the announcements of June today in video games.

It would, of course, be the most comfortable and easiest way for Apple to do it. Together with the executives in an office (previous security measures by COVID-19), they shoot a video with all the news to present and when the time comes, you broadcast it. The challenge for those in Cupertino would be to keep the recorded video very safeBecause if people like Jon Prosser get it ahead of time it would be a disaster. Just for security, I would not be surprised if the video is shot and edited on June 20 or 21, in extremis, to avoid leaks.

Now you know how (parts of) WWDC is going to look https://t.co/DHBtliORnE – Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 12, 2020

The only clue about it is brought to us by Mark Gurman, who says the developer sessions Could be broadcast live using iPhone cameras, or at least we could watch delayed videos recorded with the phone. Of course it would be a hoot to see a video in 4K showing the novelties of iOS 14 so that in the end it is said that it has been completely shot with an iPhone 11 Pro.

The presentation models on which Apple can be based for the WWDC20: Rumorsfera