The presence of the Polisario leader leaves relations between Spain and Morocco almost broken

The Government of Spain is involved in a serious diplomatic crisis with one of its neighboring countries, a country with which sensitive issues are shared that may have repercussions unpredictable bilateral policies. Right now, relations between the two countries are almost broken

The presence in Spain of Brahim ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front, who is hospitalized in Logroño with Covid-19, has raised blisters in Rabat, which has not spared in critical words against the Executive of Sánchez, with a belligerent tone that, for its part, Spain tries to avoid.

On April 18, Ghali was admitted to a Riojan hospital with coronavirus. Ghali, as leader of the Sahrawi separatists, is accused by Morocco of serious crimes (illegal detention, torture and against humanity, according to Rabat), for which the Moroccan government is has shown indignant for not having been informed of the presence of the polisario leader in Spain.

“Deplorable situation”

“The attitude of some (Spanish) government officials, prejudging the Moroccan reaction and minimizing the serious impact in relations they cannot hide this deplorable situation, “the Moroccan government said this Saturday in a statement.

The threat tone is clear: Morocco “takes note” of the decision of the Spanish authorities “of not informing their Moroccan counterparts” on the reception of Ghali, qualifies the attitude of Spain of “premeditated”, “voluntary option” and “sovereign decision”, and warns that it will “draw all the consequences” of it.

For Rabat, Spain’s explanations are not convincing: “Humanitarian considerations cannot explain the inaction of the Spanish justice when it is duly informed of the documented complaints,” they say, while recalling that the bilateral relationship resides in “a mutual responsibility that feeds on a permanent commitment to safeguard mutual trust, maintain fruitful cooperation and protect the strategic interests of both countries. “

All parties join the complaint

The Moroccan Government is not alone in its complaints. Almost all of Parliament from the Alawite kingdom has joined the protests against Spain in another statement released this Saturday.

“That reception —of Brahim Ghali— it is an unacceptable and reprehensible act, and it supposes an explicit provocation to the Kingdom of Morocco, in flagrant contradiction with the quality of the bilateral relations between the two peoples and countries “, says the text.

Moroccan political parties remind Spain that this country “has suffered and suffers from separatism and its dire consequences for its stability and unity, and no Moroccan party has registered positions or actions in support of the secession thesis. “

Spain temporizes

For its part, Spain is adopting a compromising stance. This Saturday, from Paraguay, the Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya has thrown balls out.

Spain “has nothing to add to what it has said so far,” said Laya, who last Wednesday said: “Spain’s position with respect to Morocco is strategic and has not changed: friendship, cooperation and close partnership, between two neighbors and privileged partners “.

“If Justice understands that Mr. Ghali must answer to Justice, Mr. Ghali will appear before Justice; it will not be the Government that intervenes in the independent and free operation of Justice in our country,” said Laya. “Justice will do what it has to do and the government will fully respect it as it cannot be otherwise in a democratic country, “he said.

Cooperation between the two countries is essential, especially on immigration. The lack of understanding in border controls between Morocco and Spain can lead to a migration crisis in full campaign of arrival of boats this summer to the Spanish shores.

A committed figure

When he entered Spain, Ghali registered at the hospital under the false name of Mohamed Benbatouch and an Algerian identity to avoid problems with the Spanish justice, which accuses him of human rights violations, suffers from respiratory problems. According to the international media Jeune Afrique, the head of the Polisario Front has also suffered from digestive cancer for several years and had previously been hospitalized in Tindouf (Algeria), where he had received a visit from the Algerian Chief of Staff, Saïd Chengriha.

He was charged in 2016 by the judge of the National Court, José de la Mata, for accusing him of committing crimes of genocide, murder, torture and disappearances allegedly committed against the dissident Sahrawi population taking refuge in the Tindouf camps (Algeria). The judge admitted a complaint to be processed in November 2012, which was filed by the Asadedh association and three victims against 28 members of the Polisario Front and senior Algerian government officials.