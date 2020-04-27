Pay TV continues to rise. For the first time in Spain, the number of households in which there is some modality, be it the traditional one (Movistar +, Vodafone, Orange TV, Euskaltel, Telecable and R) or by OTT via streaming (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Spain, DAZN, Movistar Lite, Sky, YouTube Premium, Filmin, Apple TV +, Mitele Plus, Atresplayer Premium, Facebook Watch, FlixOlé and StarzPlay) has exceeded 10 million, 53.8% of the total, according to a study by the consulting firm Barlovento a from data from the last EGM. The number of people (over 14 years old) who receive any of the payment platforms exceeds 23 million (56.9%).

The report places OTTs above traditional platforms in the reach of individuals: 16,395,000 people (40.4%) receive some of them in Spain, representing 38.7% of households. The percentage of traditional households stands at 27.8%.

Netflix is ​​the platform with the greatest reach, according to Barlovento, which places the number of people receiving its content at 14.1 million, whether or not they are subscribers, with a majority of women (52%) and with the age range of between 35 and 44 outstanding with 21% of its audience. The platform is present in 6,172,000 homes (33%). They are followed by Amazon Prime Video (5,872,000 people, present in 14.3% of households) and HBO Spain (3,751,000 people, 9.4% of households).

In traditional payment services, Movistar + tops the list (7,237,000 people in 16.3% of households) followed by Vodafone and Ono (2,510,000 people, 5.7% of households) and Orange TV and Jazztel TV (1,708,000 people, 3.8% of households). Movistar is also present on the OTT list with its fictional content platform with Movistar Lite series and movies. According to Barlovento, it has 432,000 users and is present in 195,000 homes.

The report does not account for the landing of Disney + in Spain, which took place at the end of the month of March, nor the boom in discharges on platforms during the confinement by the coronavirus. Disney announced in early April that since leaving the United States in December last year, it had breached the 50 million subscriber barrier. Services like Netflix have seen its number of subscribers rise dramatically so far this year. In their case, in the first quarter they have achieved 16 million new subscribers (when the perspective before the coronavirus was seven million) worldwide.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill their public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 Euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe