The presence of a youtuber causes a false shooting alarm in Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso



YouTube Danny Duncan caused an agglomeration in Cielo Vista Mall where a shooting was recorded on August 4, 2019 that left at least 22 people dead.

Photo: MARK RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images

Visitors to the Cielo Vista shopping center were evacuated by the El Paso police on Saturday afternoon after the youtuber, Danny Duncan, made an appearance and caused a crowd during the recording of an Instagram story.

The gathering of hundreds of young people caused a rumor that shots had been fired at the mallHowever, the El Paso Police Department ruled out that there had been a shooting.

The police wrote in a tweet that agents asked visitors to evacuate the mall area as a precautionary measure.

Officers responded to Cielo Vista Mall on shots fired. No shooting. No shots fired. Officers clearing the mall as a precaution. No SHOTS FIRED – EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) April 24, 2021

In the Instagram story that was published this Saturday afternoon on the profile of youtuber Danny Duncan, you can see a crowd of young people surrounding him chanting his name while they are in the parking lot of the mall.

Danny Duncan’s Instagram story shows a group of young people chanting his name.

No idea who that is – EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) April 24, 2021

El Paso police wrote on Twitter that they had “no idea who he is” when the user @inmyheadalondra wrote the name of the youtuber that caused the crowd.

After the incident, the Cielo Vista shopping center was reopened to visitors. Danny Duncan has 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

