A team from the Carosello Tonale company covers the Presena glacier with large tarps to protect it from climate change. In the last thirty years, the Presena glacier has lost a third of its volume as a result of climate change, a thaw that is accentuated in summer and that the Italian autonomous province of Trento (north) tries to stop it by covering it with huge sheets that block the sun’s rays.- . / Carosello Tonale / No sales / Editorial use only

Rome, Jun 26 . .- In the last thirty years the Presena glacier has lost a third of its volume as a result of climate change, a thaw that worsens in summer and that the Italian autonomous province of Trento (north) is trying to stop covering it with huge sheets that block the sun’s rays.

« Every summer we cover it with huge tarps, which reflect sunlight and keep the temperature lower than outside. We do it to try to protect the glacier mass as much as possible, » explains Davide Panizza, head of the company Carosello Tonale, responsible for this operation that began in 2008 and since then has expanded the area of ​​activity every year.

100,000 SQUARE METERS OF GLACIER WILL BE COVERED

So much so that in 2008 it was possible to cover an area of ​​30,000 square meters, while this year the team of 13 people participating strives to protect an area of ​​100,000 square meters, the equivalent of 10 soccer fields.

Work has just started to wrap this glacier, which is located in the Alpine range, in the Trentino-Alto Adige region (north) and has an altitude of between 2,700 and 3,000 meters.

It will take a month to cover the 100,000 square meters planned for this year and they will do it with tarpaulins that measure 350 square meters, which will be sewn together with specialized machines to avoid any gap that allows the entry of solar rays.

The glacier will remain protected until September, when this team of technicians and professionals will proceed to remove these fabrics, a task that will take another month, so that from October the entire space is exposed and ready to host the first snowfalls.

THE GLACIER WILL DISAPPEAR IF CLIMATE CHANGE CONTINUES TO ADVANCE

This arduous operation, which costs more than 300,000 euros a year, has made it possible for the inexorable melting of the glacier « to be 50% contained » in the last decade, a complete success considering that, without these large awnings, « the entire existing ice mass below 2,900 meters would have disappeared. «

Unfortunately, these fabrics do not completely stop their melting, which continues its course as climate change progresses.

« The continuous increase in temperatures exponentially accelerates the melting of the glacier, there is no doubt that climate change directly influences this phenomenon. We try to slow down this process, but we do not stop it 100 percent, » says Panizza.

« The glacier is continually regressing. If pollution levels are not reduced globally and climate change continues, even faster than today, we can do nothing to stop its disappearance. Its extinction will occur in a few years » , Add.

MORE THAN 200 ALPINE GLACIERS HAVE DISAPPEARED

The Presena glacier still stands, but the more than 200 alpine glaciers that have disappeared in recent decades have not had the same fate, a dramatic balance that is unstoppably repeated throughout the world and that will continue its course in the coming years if the action of the human being continues, which affects and deteriorates the environment.

Panizza takes the opportunity to highlight that, thanks to the containment measures decreed in recent months by various governments throughout the planet due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the levels of environmental contamination have been notably reduced.

« It is true that in the Presena glacier area the pollution levels are lower, but the reduction of pollution globally has repressed an increase in temperatures, and there is no doubt that the Earth has been able to breathe a little more in these months « he points out.

Only in the case of Italy, the European Space Agency (ESA) recently revealed that the stoppage of a certain part of productive activity and flight cancellations by airlines after the national confinement decreed in March by the Executive of Giuseppe Conte Air pollution significantly decreased between March and April in the country, and more specifically in the north, the area most affected by the pandemic.

Laura Serrano-Conde