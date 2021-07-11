The preseason of Real Madrid will seek to give confidence to the team

07/11/2021 at 12:32 CEST

The Euro 2020 and the clubs are already thinking of resuming pre-season competitions to fine-tune the teams in the face of the irruption of LaLiga Santander. It should be remembered that LaLiga begins in the middle of next month, which means that the teams will have very little time to make their mythical preseason tours in which new signings are fine-tuned.

Even so, the first match will be played on July 25, in which they will face Rangers, Scottish champion and directed by none other than one of the most distinguished midfielders in recent football history: Steven Gerrard.

Thus, Ancelotti will seek to resume the sensations against a team that a priori is not the favorite to win the match. The Scottish league is not as competitive as the Spanish one and therefore the whites have looked for a team relatively straightforward for your first friendly. The change of coach and some departures of distinguished players from the squad, such as Sergio Ramos, raise doubts about how the team will perform next season.