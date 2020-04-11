This was revealed during an interview with Collider who was going to be its director, Mark Romanek. Or rather, it has been confirmed, since it cannot be considered a surprise after the commercial and artistic failure of ‘Doctor Sueo’.

The project began to be raised in mid-2012, once Stephen King was already working on the literary sequel to the original work. In April 2013 it was when Glen Mazzara (‘The Walking Dead’) was hired to write the script, while the aforementioned Romanek signed on as director in July 2014.

Under the official title of ‘Overlook Hotel‘the project, however, ended up stagnant like that of’ Doctor Sueo ‘… until the phenomenal success, in September 2017, of the first installment of’ It ‘revived the interest (or obsession) of American industry for bringing Stephen King’s work to film or television.

This prequel is inspired by the original prologue that King wrote for ‘The Shining’, finally scrapped and not published in 1977. The story is set in the early twentieth century and focuses on the figure of Bob T. Watson, a thief on the run The police ventured through the Colorado mountains to finish building the famous (and damn) Overlook Hotel.

“I think it is a great script,” Romanek tells Collider. “It is inspired by the work of Stephen King. It is not something someone just pulled out of his sleeve, and is rather an origin story, almost like a Western story or a wild story, going back to the desecration of the Indian cemeteries, the construction of the Overlook Hotel and its opening night. “

“The problem is that it is very expensive,” Romanek continues. “It reads like something like ‘The Reborn’ or ‘Heaven’s Gate’, something like that, and I think they wanted to try ‘Doctor Sueo’ to see if … my impression is that they wanted to see if there was some kind of universe ‘ Brilliant ‘that he had a financial life through it or an artistic communion with the public. And I think’ Doctor Sueo ‘did it right, but since our script is so expensive, right now he’s a little dead floating on water. But you never know, it’s a rare business. It’s a very good script. I’m proud of the script, “concludes Romanek.

Finally mention that in addition to directing ‘Static’, ‘Portraits of an obsession’, ‘Never leave me’ and a multitude of music videos during the last 35 years, Romanek is also responsible for the first episode of ‘Tales from the Loop’, the wonderful Amazon television series created and written by Nathaniel Halpern from the paintings of Simon Stlenhag.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.