Ten minutes that can change everything. RTVE.es releases the April 20 ‘Before there is no time’, a prequel full of revealing surprises that will serve to situate “ministries” and new viewers within the framework of the new chapters of ‘The Ministry of Time’And that acts as a bridge between the third and the fourth season.

‘Before there is no time’, whose trailer you can see from today, has Benito Pérez Galdós as a special collaborator. Thanks to the magic of the Ministry of Time, the great writer, played by Manolo Cal, appears on screen when the centenary of his death is celebrated.

More than two and a half years have passed since Pacino, Lola and Alonso prevented ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’, one of the best kept secrets of the Spanish government, from ending up becoming an intertemporal tourism agency with the bombastic name of ‘Carpe Diem ‘. Now that the waters have calmed down, an invitation to look again inside this millennial institution led by Salvador Martí with his faithful Ernesto and Irene Larra.

None of them imagined that they would have to face something they are not prepared for: What happens when a temporary alarm fails and it is impossible to locate the place to go on a mission? Does that mean that the world as we know it may be in danger? The prequel reverts to Salvador, who, in front of his office phone, thinks of those who will be behind the line when he dials for help. Desperate moments require desperate measures.

The prequel is directed by Carles Torrens and written by Pablo Lara. They star Jaime Blanch (Savior), Hugo Silva (Pacino); Cayetana Guillén Cuervo (Irene); Juan Gea (Ernesto); Francesca Piñón (Heartbreak); and has the special collaboration of Manolo Cal like Pérez Galdós.

‘Before there is no time’ enriches the great transmedia universe created around ‘The Ministry of Time’, a pioneering series in this field. Thousands of “ministries”, including more than 170,000 on Twitter and more than 36,000 on Instagram, follow the original actions designed since the series premiered in 2015: two virtual reality experiences; a WhatsApp group; the Angustias web series, podcasts with the protagonists, two comics and the official store with products designed by fans.

