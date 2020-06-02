In 2009, the Hunger Games, a novel by Suzanne Collins that I started reading without any expectation and that hooked me to the point of not being able to let go until I reached the end point. At that time it was clear to me that he was going to give a lot of himself. Indeed, the trilogy became a complete success, with more than 100 million readers, and hooked a generation that he found in Katniss Everdeen to a real heroine.

A dystopian world in which survival, injustice, camaraderie and love played an important role. Predictably, the story ended in the cinema in a collection of movies that were a real box office hit and turned Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, in the trio of the moment.

Now, eleven years later, Collins returns, this June 3, with the prequel to this story: Ballad of songbirds and snakes. Set 64 years before the Katniss Everdeen story, transports us to the Dark Days of Panem, a country that tries to recover from the ashes of a recent rebellion.

Katniss’s great enemy was the Coriolanus Snow, a tyrannical, sadistic and cruel president. This new installment focuses on its past and allows us to explore its origin. Now he is young and full of ambition. He becomes the mentor of the District 12 tribute. His main complement is a white rose genetically modified to hide the smell of blood from his breath. Also, they say that his face is similar to that of a snake.

Perhaps one of the keys to the success of this saga has to do with the connection it has with the television reality shows that are so successful. “I am sending my tributes to an updated version of the Roman gladiator games, which is a bloody government forcing its citizens to fight to the death as popular entertainment. In their own way, the audience of Roman games and reality shows is a character in itself. It can respond with great enthusiasm or have a role in your elimination ”, explains the author.

Beyond the fan phenomenon that The Hunger Games has supposed, the saga has philosophical and political influences that adapt to a reality closer to ours than to the fictitious one.

“I have been so obsessed with this book that I took it with me until I went out to eat outside and hid it under the table so I could continue reading … The Hunger Games is incredible,” she assured in her day. Stephenie Meyer, author of another of the most successful youth sagas in recent times: Twilight.

We will be able to read it first, but the story of Ballad of Singing Birds and Snakes will also have its own film, which will again be directed by Francis Lawrence (In Flames, Mockingjay: Part 1 and Mockingjay: Part 2), the producer Nina Jacobson and the writer Michael Arndt.