The first world tennis player, the Australian Ashleigh barty, hopes to overcome “the little preparation time” to adapt to the playing conditions of the Caja Mágica, where he will play the Mutua Madrid Open just five days after proclaiming herself champion of the tournament Stuttgart.

“I like being here back, obviously the preparation had to be very fast. Last time it was three or four days, but this year today was my first practice and the conditions are very different. But it’s okay, we accept it and I’ll do what I can, “he said at a press conference at the Madrid facility.

“The field changes according to the conditions of each day, it is very ‘receptive’ . Here you can see the change of balls and altitude and I have already noticed it in the first training session with Kiki, “he said about his preparation with Bertens.

Barty has won the Miami and Stuttgart tournaments in the last month, but between the two they fell in the quarterfinals of Charleston (USA) against the Spanish Paula Badosa.

The american Shelby rogers, 43 of the ranking, will be his rival in the first round. He has beaten her in their four previous meetings, the last one in the round of 16 at Charlestton.

“It seems that now we play once a month”he commented between laughs. “Sometimes you run into a player all the time and then you don’t match her in years. Shelby is always a challenge,” he said.

The Australian could face in the third round with the Polish Iga Swiatek, winner of Roland Garros in 2020. “I never look at the painting or make predictions of how far I can go”said about the giveaway.

The current best player in the world assured that she continues to “learn every day, to be stronger mentally and physically and to learn from hard times.”

Although he has been out of Australia for 41 days, “there are no complaints” because he does what he likes and has the company from his team, he said.