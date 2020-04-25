Paramount has been forced to delay the release of the next two films in the franchise of ‘Mission: Impossible’, since the simultaneous filming of both deliveries has been affected and interrupted, like that of many others, due to the coronavirus.

Thus, the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘It has been delayed four months, from July 23 to November 19, 2021, the date on which theDungeons and Dragons‘to be led by four hands John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (‘ Game Night ‘) and which has now been dated by the North American company to May 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible 8‘It has been delayed three months, from August 5 to November 4, 2022 without for the moment this decision has affected any other film in the studio.

The scriptwriter and director of the two previous installments, Christopher McQuarrie, will also be one of these two new installments, in what, in the absence of official confirmation, is expected and / or presupposes that it will be the end of the film franchise led by Tom Cruise. .

Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny will again be part of the cast for at least a seventh installment which, in turn, is supposed to lead to the debut of the Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham franchise. or Nicholas Hoult, among others.

Although at the moment it is not at all confirmed and it could well be something that they try to keep secret until the end, it is speculated with the possibility that, as with Czerny, some other interpreter seen throughout the franchise such as Angela Bassett, Paula Patton, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Sean Harris or even Jeremy Renner may also reappear, albeit briefly or testimonially.

Paramount now take advantage of that July 23, 2021 to release ‘The Tomorrow War” blockbuster starring Chris Pratt that was originally slated to premiere later this year on December 23, 2020, the day that if all goes well, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will be released, again with Tom. Cruise leading his cast.

Finally mention that the company, in addition to dating a new animated film from ‘The Paw Patrol’ (PAW Patrol) for August 20, 2021, has also left no release date for ‘Spell‘, horror film written by Kurt Wimmer (‘ Equilibrium ‘,’ Total Defiance ‘) whose North American release had been set for August 28.