the premiere of Movistar for fans of ‘Stranger Things’

Nostalgia is a very powerful weapon, with it we can catch new generations that are fascinated by what happened in other times and those who lived them. That was one of the keys to the success of ‘Stranger Things’, whose fourth season will arrive on Netflix, at the earliest, in 2022. While we wait for that day when we will return to Hawkins, we propose an exciting trip to Spain in 1992 by the hand of ‘Paradise’, the new one Movistar series what will be of premiere on June 4. If you love the wonderful world created by the Duffer brothers, you will surely be passionate about this story.

In recent years, fiction in our country has taken a dizzying leap and it no longer has anything to envy the international. ‘Paradise’ It is an example that with a good history, cast and a significant investment, we can make high quality products. At the head of this project is Fernando Gonzalez Molina who put together this plot with the help of Ruth García and David Oliva. “It is born from all our childhood and youth obsessions. Spielberg’s cinema, Joe Dante’s, John Hughes’s, Zemeckis’s. That need to immerse yourself in a parallel reality is the main objective that has led us to build this magical Paradise. Deep down, our story speaks of loss, of the need to transcend, of adolescence as that vital moment in which we feel lost and also capable of everything, it speaks of growing up and being an adult, and of the fear that this causes us. And that life is not worth living if it is not to live with the people we love “, claims its creator.

The plot starts in a town on the Levantine coast, in 1992, in which summer is coming to an end. Sandra, Eva and Malena, 15-year-old girls, disappear into a disco without a trace. The police try to find out what happened, but they seem to be unable to find their way, so Javi, Sandra’s younger brother, starts an investigation together with his best friends Quino and Álvaro and the bad guy, Zeta. Little by little they will know that those who retain the young women are not of this world. Impossible not to think of ‘Stranger Things’ when reading this description, don’t you think? If you are more curious, we leave you with the first trailer for ‘Paradise’.

The cast is led by Macarena García who plays Agent Costa. “I fell in love. She is a strong, bright and intelligent woman. I have felt very powerful. It is a spectacular series,” says the actress who is also accompanied by Gorka Otxoa, whose character cannot reveal too many details. The adult triangle is completed by Iñaki Ardanaz. In the group of young people we find Pau Gimeno, Cristian López, León Martínez, Héctor Gozalbo, María Romanillos and Patricia Iserte.

The filming was developed throughout 2020 in different locations of Valencia (Albufera Natural Park; Sueca; El Perelló, Xilxes; Requena; Oliva and Villargordo del Cabriel), Alicante (Benidorm; Altea, Jávea, Santa Pola, Calpe, Sierra Helada and Alfaz del Pi Natural Park) and Madrid. You will fall in love with its characters, its aesthetics, the effects, the music and the script. We are dying to discover that ‘Paradise’ already.

