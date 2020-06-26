Thursday June 25, 2020

The Chelsea coach congratulated Liverpool on the title won and assured that the definition of the English champion was not given for his victory against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, as it had already been determined by the consistency shown by the team led by Jürgen Klopp.

Chelsea defeated Manchester City and remains strong in the race to make it to the next Champions League. Although with the victory they gave the title to Liverpool, Frank Lampard, coach of the ‘blues’ rules out that this is the reason that defined the new English champion.

Just congratulate Liverpool. I don’t think this game has decided the title. That was decided a long time ago thanks to the consistency they showed, their presentations and the victories. They deserved to win it, well for the players and the coach, « said the former midfielder after the Stamford Bridge match.

Along the same lines, ‘Franckie’ assured that “I know how hard it is to work to try to get a title with the competition they had. We saw him against Manchester City tonight. Congratulations, they deserve it ».

On the game itself, and the victory against the second in the Premier League, Lampard highlighted that «They are among the two best teams on the planet, if they are not the best. They are there for a reason. I think we should just look at ourselves and work.

Furthermore, without ruling out that a performance such as that shown before the ‘citizens’ serves to give confidence, it aims to gain consistency between the game shown and the results. « A good result and a good presentation against Manchaster City leaves us with a great feeling, but the reason for not having obtained more points is because we did not manage to be consistent in those two aspects », he closed.