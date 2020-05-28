The representatives of the 20 Premier clubs, meeting on Thursday for the second consecutive day by videoconference, agreed to resume the competition behind closed doors on Wednesday, June 17, after more than two months of suspension due to the new coronavirus pandemic. According to ESPN, The Mirror and the Daily Mail, which collected testimonies from the protagonists of the conclave, the clubs established that the competition will open with Manchester City – Arsenal and Aston Villa – Sheffield.

The decision to conclude the championship on the field of play was not unanimous, since among the clubs most threatened by the relegation, reluctance is expressed. But the majority voted to return to compete in June. The discussion focused on the exact dates. June 12, initially proposed as a return day, was scrapped to allow for better physical and tactical preparation.

The Leicester – Aston Villa on March 9 was the last Premier match to be played before the close due to a pandemic that has since hit England more than most countries in Europe. According to official data from the British Government, questioned by scientists who are more pessimistic, in England there have been 132,000 infections and more than 27,400 deaths. Now the Premier faces the challenge of playing the nine and a half days (92 games in total) that remain in the tournament before August. In dispute are the positions of European competitions and declines. The title, which Liverpool could conquer arithmetically with three wins, is the least of it.

The 20 Premier clubs approved Wednesday the “full contact” training, a euphemism that is equivalent to the practice of football, since what the players had been doing in England until now were athletic work with balls. The degree of optimism of the telematic meeting of the executives was reflected in a project of friendly preparation matches that would face different clubs against each other, behind closed doors, to fine-tune the preparation ten days before the start of the competition.

Controversial declines

The agenda for Thursday’s meeting stated that contingency plans would be discussed in case the competition should be definitively suspended due to a new wave of infections. In such a case, clubs loitering at the bottom of the table, such as Aston Villa, Brighton or West Ham, asked that consideration be given to eliminating declines. They argue that permanently stopping the competition would imply that the schedule would not be the same for everyone. According to ., this group of clubs lack the necessary majority of 14 votes to carry out a motion with prospects of prospering.

West Ham, which should resume the competition successively against Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea, presented their situation as an example of potential injustice. After complying with this calendar, if the league is suspended, it is most likely that he will be in relegation positions and without being able to play the permanence at home against Watford and Aston Villa, two direct rivals.

