The “tackle”, the classic entry, surely the most genuine action in English football, will go into hibernation for a few weeks. It is the most striking point in the list of requirements that the Premier League imposes so that group training resumes in the first step towards the revival of the English competition. In football Europe, sport moves at various speeds. While in England they discuss the conditions of the return, in Germany they prepare the first matches, already this weekend. In Spain and Italy they maintain an intermediate position, with mid-June as the desired date to resume the competition.

The Premier, the competition that raises the most passions on the planet, is the one that is costing the most to start. According to a document the BBC has had access to, players will only be allowed to train in groups of five on the return to practice. The measures will be extreme to avoid contagions. All sports equipment used during the exercises, such as cones, must be properly disinfected after use. Footballers will be tested twice a week. And before each session, the footballers’ temperature will be taken. As already happens in Spain, footballers are prohibited from sharing a vehicle with their teammates. The use of public transport is also not allowed.

The English competition tries with these measures to convince the soccer union, with several dissenting voices on the return. Raheem Sterling, striker for Manchester City and the English national team, is one of them: “The moment in which we return must be safe not only for us footballers, but for all the medical personnel and the referees,” he explained in his Youtube channel. More frank was Rüdiger, Chelsea defender: “I prefer to give Liverpool the title if people’s lives are threatened.” The line is very similar to that expressed yesterday by Danny Rose, Tottenham side: “The Government wants to recover football because it is going to increase the morale of the nation. I don’t give a shit about the morale of the nation. You shouldn’t even talk about football coming back until the numbers have dropped massively. “

The possibility of returning to the activity has been evaluated this week by the Premier’s executive president, Richard Masters, who confirmed that there is a “very strong collective will” on the part of the clubs to “complete the season”, although it is not ruled out a possible “reduction”. According to the manager, the teams would have shown him their “preference” for playing in their stadiums rather than on neutral fields.

The English Government had previously taken the first step to retake the League by publishing a document for the lack of confidence in professional sports that contemplates the return of football from June 1 and behind closed doors. The Premier’s plans are to return on the 12th of that month, a date that seems hasty when training has not yet resumed.

.