Barcelona have a problem with Coutinho. It seems almost certain that Bayern Munich is not going to exercise the purchase option that it has over the Brazilian and, although it interests many Premier League clubs, none are willing to shell out a large amount of money for a devalued player in recent years. seasons.

Thus it seems difficult to imagine that Barça will be able to recover the investment made by Coutinho back in the winter of 2018. The Barça club paid 120 million to Liverpool.

According to the English newspaper The Mirror, up to four Premier League teams think of Philippe Coutinho for the upcoming season. Thus, the Arsenal, the Manchester United, the Chelsea and the Tottenham They will fight to take the Brazilian away, although they are not willing to pay a transfer for him and will ask Barça for a loan.

Coutinho is crazy to return to the Premier League. The Mirror goes further and points out that the player thinks that he should never have left Liverpool. This summer Coutinho’s wish to return to England may be fulfilled, but Barcelona will ask for money for him.

The 120 million paid still sting at Can Barça, but his performance in recent seasons has devalued his price, so no team will be willing to pay a high amount for it. Quique Setién will have to decide what to do with a player that is to his liking for its great quality and control of the ball.