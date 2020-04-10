Soccer is still looking for a way to play again with the pandemic of coronavirus still very active. This is the case of the Premier League, who after deciding to stop, like the rest of the big leagues, will hold a meeting with all parties on April 17 to analyze the situation and assess when they could resume the championship.

According to Mirror reports, lPremier expects to play again in late May or early June, although this same medium ensures that playing without an audience is valued not only the nine days that remain to conclude this season, but until 2021. That is to say, the present course would be finished without fans and the next one would begin with the empty stands. Also, if all this takes place, clubs would have mechanisms to conduct massive coronavirus tests to their footballers once training resumes in mid-May so that there is no contagion.

The Premier you’d rather play without an audience than not play, since otherwise they could lose 850 million euros in television rights, which would be a serious blow to the championship and its clubs.