The Premier League will start with a Tottenham-Manchester City

06/16/2021 at 10:58 AM CEST

The Premier League will start on August 14 with a first day in which the duel between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

That opening day will also see Arsenal visit Brentford, Chelsea host Crystal Palace, Manchester United at home against Leeds United and Liverpool visiting Norwich City.

It will be completed by Burnley-Brighton, Everton-Southampton, Leicester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United-West Ham United and Watford-Aston Villa. The intention of the English competition is that the stadiums can be full by the start of the tournament in mid-August including visiting fans.