The Premier League made official a few days ago the postponement of the competition until next April 30 provisionally. The crisis for coronavirus it forces to stop everything, to paralyze each competition until the contagion subsides. The tournament is postponed until that date, although everything will be pending on how the pandemic evolves in British territory, due to the measures of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Telegraph reveals the concerns that exist at the moment by all the organizations that encompass British football competitions. Since the maximum competition, the Premier League, going through the divisions that precede it and the Football Association British. From the meetings they are holding, a common fear is drawn: the high number of infections that the city of London is registering. These organizations are studying to avoid that, from resuming the competition from that April 30 -or later-, the meetings that were set to take place in London are taken outside the city to avoid the major focus of contagion. More than 1 in 3 UK coronavirus positive cases are from London.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham They are the top-tier teams that play in London – plus a number of other Championship clubs. The Premier League and the competent organisms are studying that these teams do not play their matches at home in London and are taken to other safer stadiums, far from the contagious focus that is extracted from these moments in London. In fact, an alternative venue is already being sought for the end of the FA Cup, which has been produced since 2007 in Wembley and this year should change.

In fact, one of the plans studying from the Premier League to postpone the competition until June, transpired days ago. The British competition plans to resume the league in early June and finish it in mid-July, in six weeks, to conclude the remaining nine days. That margin would also benefit the restoration of normality, although this idea of ​​leading the matches that would have to be played in London away from the busy city.