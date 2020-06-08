The Premier League It already has a date to resume the competition suspended by the coronavirus pandemic. It will be on June 17 with an interesting Manchester City-Arsenal. But the return of football has not prevented the English leaders from continuing to work on what some have described as plan B, in case there is ever any Covid-19 regrowth to jeopardize competition again.

As reported by the Telegraph, the Premier is seriously considering establishing a list of neutral zones / stadiums to use in the event that during the next few weeks there will be a peak of the pandemic in the cities where the fixed matches should be held. Months ago, there was speculation about fixing only a few venues for the return of the competition, but the idea was discarded

The clubs have made it clear from the first moment that their preferences is to play the matches in their stadiums and go to the rival when they are visiting, but in the Premier they want to avoid an unexpected and last minute regrowth that would jeopardize the established meeting. It would be an emergency measure and would only be carried out if necessary. One of the reflections, according to the British newspaper, is that the measure could take effect next season if necessary to combat the pandemic.

The idea, then, is to have controlled stadiums in various areas of the country to, repeat, displace matches if a outbreak of coronavirus occurs.