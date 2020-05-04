The Premier League, getting closer to a restart plan that will allow it to return in June, is accelerating towards a resumption of the season with the economic blow waiting around the corner.

If, despite the terrible numbers of deceased and infected that the UK offers, the Premier League is pushing to return, it is because the economic blow to the clubs can be fearsome if the remaining nine days are not completed.

This was stated by the economist of the University of Liverpool Kieran Maguire, and owner of the Price of Football portal.

“Right now there are two problems. One of money movement, because the clubs are not paying anything for the parties. The other is the issue of television rights.”

According to Maguire, at least 70% of the clubs’ income per season comes from television.

“In the short term, these problems are reasonably surmountable, but if there are no signs that this is going to resume, the operators are not going to want to pay for the rest of this season and maybe not for the next. If that happens , there will be a major problem, “he added.

The amount that the Premier would stop receiving would rise to £ 900 million in rights.

“If we divide those 900 million between the clubs, there are about 45 million per team. It is an important amount. The big teams can survive because they have strong economies, but the small ones will suffer.”

In addition, the clubs would also have to return to the fans the money of the meetings that are not going to be disputed and for which they have already paid when acquiring the season subscription.

“If you ask me for my personal opinion, I don’t want that money, I prefer my team to survive.”

In total, the estimated losses in the event that the competition cannot be resumed would amount to £ 1.1 billion, which would be around £ 60 million per team.

This amount is 35/40% of what each team enters per season.

For these reasons it is not surprising that the Premier League is doing everything possible to restore the competition in any way.

NEUTRAL FIELDS

Unique and neutral venue, in the stadiums of Wembley, Twickenham or in the sports center of St. George Park, or even take the Premier away from the British Isles to some country free of the virus, as suggested by former soccer player Gary Neville.

The English championship teams held their first meeting on Monday to discuss this restart plan and next week they will continue working to try to reach an agreement that will allow them to finish the league before July 31.

Another of the economic concerns that this situation brings is that of the transfer market that will continue the competition. Although it is currently a problem in the background, Maguire pointed out that this summer there will continue to be transfers, but with much lower amounts than the world soccer is used to.

