the Premier League, Formula 1, Wimbledon …

The death of prince philip It has plunged the whole of the United Kingdom into deep sorrow, and the sport was not going to be less so.

The relationship of the husband of Isabel II With the deep-rooted British sport it was widespread, although more for its institutional work than for true passion. Since she began her work as Her Majesty’s consort, she has made numerous visits to events such as Wimbledon, Grand Prizes of Formula 1 on Silverstone, football matches of the Premier and of course quotes like him Grand nationaHe is equestrian, which has been about to be suspended in mourning just one day after their dispute.

Although neither football, nor motor, nor tennis were his passions. Polo, cricket and especially horses (it was a fixture at the annual event in Ascot, located relatively close to Windsor Castle) focused their love of sport. Such was the case, that between 1964 and 1986 he was president of the International Equestrian Federation.

Various sports entities have remembered the Duke of Edinburgh, and all the competitions will pay their respects before their start this weekend, with displays of mourning such as the black bangles that all footballers will wear in the Premier.

More tributes are expected to emerge over the next few days.