the Premier League, Formula 1, Wimbledon …

The death of prince philip It has plunged the whole of the United Kingdom into deep sorrow, and the sport was not going to be less so.

The relationship of the husband of Isabel II With the deep-rooted British sport it was widespread, although more for its institutional work than for true passion. Since she began her work as Her Majesty’s consort, she has made numerous visits to events such as Wimbledon, Grand Prizes of Formula 1 on Silverstone, football matches of the Premier and of course quotes like him Grand nationaHe is equestrian, which has been about to be suspended in mourning just one day after their dispute.

Although neither football, nor motor, nor tennis were his passions. Polo, cricket and especially horses (it was a fixture at the annual event in Ascot, located relatively close to Windsor Castle) focused their love of sport. Such was the case, that between 1964 and 1986 he was president of the International Equestrian Federation.

Various sports entities have remembered the Duke of Edinburgh, and all the competitions will pay their respects before their start this weekend, with displays of mourning such as the black bangles that all footballers will wear in the Premier.

As a mark of respect, players will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off at all Premier League matches played tonight and across the weekend. – Premier League (@premierleague) April 9, 2021

As a mark of respect, Liverpool Football Club will mark the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, by flying club flags at half-mast. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AdR6Rv78Sc – Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2021

It was with deep regret that we have learned today of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. – Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2021

https://t.co/HRAEUc8z0J – The FA (@FA) April 9, 2021

We’re saddened by the news that HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. Before, during and after his spell as president of @FA, Prince Philip attended a number of FA Cup Finals and watched some famous encounters at @wembleystadium. Our sympathies are with the @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/ggxxeMzK9l – Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 9, 2021

Everyone at Manchester United is saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time. https://t.co/NNqDETQggm pic.twitter.com/nJMXOoVHLJ – Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2021

On behalf of all at The AELTC, we wish to convey our deepest sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 9, 2021

The whole of Formula 1 wishes to pay tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who dedicated his whole life to Great Britain and served his country with pride and devotion. pic.twitter.com/va7tb2UvKj – F1 Media (@ F1Media) April 9, 2021

All at McLaren are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We join with people around the world in mourning his loss, and our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/xL7LDk9vjZ – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) April 9, 2021

We are saddened to learn of the passing of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His life was dedicated to the service of his country, which he did with an unwavering devotion. Our deepest sympathies go to The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/m4Iexue6Cb – Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 9, 2021

Everyone at Aston Martin is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/lfjpDFszhu – Aston Martin (@astonmartin) April 9, 2021

Members of the BRDC join the nation in mourning the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh KG KT. The Club sends its sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and their family. pic.twitter.com/Cyw34Jem49 – BRDC (@BRDCSilverstone) April 9, 2021

More tributes are expected to emerge over the next few days.