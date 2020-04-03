There are already many, many scenarios that the competent bodies of the Premier League to end this season, the remaining nine days and the couple of postponed matches he had. It is not for less. Economic reports estimate that if it were not concluded, the competition, and therefore the clubs, would lose an amount that would approach the 900 million euros. In an equitable distribution, as in the case of the English league, they are about 45 kilos per team.

Despite the fact that the organizations as a whole sent a message of unity and reality in the face of the situation, ensuring that the competition would only return “when it is safe”, the movements carried out are solely and exclusively to find a way and a date to end the Premier League which, for the moment, is postponed until April 30.

According to The Athletic, some English clubs have raised the possibility of bring the Premier League… to China! Yes, to China. The Asian country was the first focus of infection with the coronavirus, from where it spread to the rest of the world. It is precisely there where its spread was first controlled and is now considered one of the safest sites in terms of the pandemic. The virus is controlled there and the security of players, coaches, club, competition and television personnel would be more secure.

Furthermore, it is understood that concluding the competition outside the UK would, in part, help the National Health Service that it would not have to deal with any of the many setbacks that football matches can cause, as well as the possibility of using the country’s stadiums in central cities for sanitary use or emergencies. Although the idea has not been taken in the same way by all the clubs since a director of one of the 20 Premier clubs recognized The Athletic that “it doesn’t make any sense”. «I think this idea will be clearly rejected. If we were to move the Premier League to the other side of the world we would be sacrificed for doing this, “he adds.

This is one of the lines and scenarios in which the competent organizations work with voice and vote. From postponing the tournament until the beginning of June and almost stepping on it with the next campaign; finish it normally but without playing in London, the city with the highest number of infections in the United Kingdom; or even a Mundial World Plan ’to end the season in a single city and behind closed doors.